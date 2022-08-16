It’s not just you, a Fitbit outage is causing sync issues for many this morning

Fitbit services are seeing a partial outage this morning, as many users have reported issues with syncing devices over the past several hours.

A partial outage on Fitbit’s end appears to have started around 6:00 a.m. ET this morning and has only been getting noticed by more and more users over the past few hours. DownDetector has collected many reports and comments regarding the issue, and the official Fitbit Support account on Twitter has also replied to several users who have noticed the outage.

So far, Fitbit has not formally acknowledged the problem beyond generic replies to affected users.

The primary problem caused by this Fitbit outage seems to be with sync. Various Fitbit devices, including our Charge 5, are unable to sync – though our Abner Li reported success syncing hit Fitbit this morning.

The Fitbit app does not acknowledge a specific problem, only saying that the app “couldn’t sync your Charge 5,” or whatever product you currently have paired. Tapping the “Fix it” button doesn’t offer any context either but rather a link to a generic support page with tips to fix pairing, the same page Fitbit support is pointing to on Twitter.

Hi, Julie. Copy that. If you're having difficulty to set up your Fitbit device, try our troubleshooting steps here: https://t.co/D7CPENESAL. If the issue persists, send us a DM with the email address used to set up the device and the model of the Fitbit tracker/watch you have. https://t.co/VelbMJQoWL — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) August 16, 2022

Currently, it’s unclear how long it will take to fix this outage, but we’ll keep this article updated as the situation progresses. Fitbit has no official page to monitor the status of its services.

