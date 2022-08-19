Google Wallet coming to Fitbit, likely for Versa 4 and Sense 2

It seems Fitbit is finally preparing to allow Google Wallet on its fitness watches, allowing it to join the existing Fitbit Pay.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In recent months, Google has moved away from “Google Pay” as a standalone app, moving customers to a “Google Wallet” experience that’s built into Play Services. Meanwhile, Fitbit, whose acquisition by Google was completed last year, currently offers its own payment service, Fitbit Pay.

Current indications, including recent regulatory listings and leaked renders, point to Fitbit preparing to launch two new fitness smartwatches this year: the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. As these will be the first flagship launches since Fitbit was acquired by Google, some fans are hoping for a deeper integration between Google’s services and Fitbit devices.

In the latest version of Play Services, we find exactly that, with visual evidence that Google is preparing for at least some Fitbit watches to use Google Wallet. For starters, the app adds a new menu — which our Dylan Roussel managed to enable — that shows Fitbit’s typical square-shaped smartwatches, likely intended to resemble the Versa 4 and Sense 2. In the code, each of these graphics are referred to as a “Fitbit watch illustration.”

From what we can piece together, the feature is still early in development, but it seems to indicate a direct connection between Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet. Our current suspicion is that rather than Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay on a current or upcoming device, you’ll instead be able to add Google Wallet to your “Fitbit Wallet.”

<string name=”fitbit_payment_methods”>Fitbit Wallet</string>

At first blush, this style of integration is a bit underwhelming compared to a full-blown addition of Google Wallet, complete with its support for non-payment cards and passes. The benefit, though, is that there’s at least potential for older watches with Fitbit Pay to be able to connect to Google Wallet, instead of it being exclusive to the newest generation.

Notably, while the graphics look quite a bit like the higher-end Versa/Sense devices, we find that Google is currently testing the Wallet feature out with the Fitbit “Charge 6” as a placeholder device. On the one hand, it’s possible Google is already working with an early Fitbit Charge 6 prototype, but this could just as easily be a fictional placeholder name chosen by a developer during testing.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Header image: Fitbit Versa 3

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: