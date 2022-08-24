Dead Island 2 is coming to Google Stadia in February

Announced as a part of Gamescom 2022, the long-awaited zombie RPG Dead Island 2 is official, and it’s coming to Google Stadia.

Releasing on February 3, 2023, Dead Island 2 will launch across PC (Epic Games only), PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X/Series S, and Google Stadia. The game takes place in Los Angeles and features six playable characters as a follow-up to the 2011 hit, Dead Island.

You are bitten, infected, but immune and stronger for it. Learn how to harness the virus coursing through your veins as you paint LA red with the insides of countless zombie enemies on a path to discover the truth about the outbreak, about who – or what – you are and survive. Slice, pulverise and smash your way through the horror-soaked streets of the city of Angels, dispatching the undead who get in your way. No biggie but the fate of the city – and all of humanity – is in your infected hands.

Dead Island 2 was first announced all the way back in 2014 but has been delayed countless times over studio sales and various other issues. Deep Silver’s Dambuster Studios is currently at the helm for the game.

At this time, it doesn’t appear as though there are any Stadia-specific features in Dead Island 2, but the game does support Amazon’s Alexa Voice Control feature, which can respond to voice commands to switch weapons, find locations, or even interact with enemies. The game also features two-player co-op.

Pre-orders are available now for other platforms, but the game is not available for pre-order on Stadia just yet.

You're the star of the show now. Watch the first gameplay trailer for #DeadIsland 2 and preorder now: https://t.co/YsBv93WxSL#SeeYouInHELLA 💀 pic.twitter.com/sEUzDO1n4L — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) August 23, 2022

