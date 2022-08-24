Samsung’s latest gaming monitors have Google Stadia, GeForce Now, and more built-in

In the era of cloud gaming, you can get away with killer games without needing strong hardware to back them up. Now, Samsung is doubling down on that with support for cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia, GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Pass built into its new monitors.

The new lineup of Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors was announced at Gamescom 2022 this week, with the G70B and G65B monitors offering support for Samsung’s Tizen platform. Both the Samsung Smart Platform, with access to video streaming apps and more, and the Samsung Gaming Hub are supported on this new lineup.

With the Samsung Gaming Hub, these new gaming monitors offer native support for Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Utomik. The Gaming Hub was first announced on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs earlier this year and will also be available on the Samsung Odyssey Ark, a supersized curved gaming monitor that Samsung announced this month and is currently accepting registration for (with $100 discounts for those who sign up).

Alongside Gaming Hub, these new Odyssey monitors have support for AirPlay 2, Samsung DeX (wireless), and both Bixby and Alexa.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B will be available in 28-inch and 32-inch sizes, with a 144Hz refresh rate, UHD resolution, and 1ms response time with both G-Sync and FreeSync for PC gaming. The G65B, meanwhile, is a curved monitor with 27-inch or 32-inch options with a 240Hz refresh rate and the same specs otherwise.

Samsung will put these new monitors on sale during Q4 2022 globally. Pricing has not been announced.

