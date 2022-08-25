New Fitbit device hits FCC with NFC payments, possibly Charge 6

Aug. 25th 2022

Fitbit just announced a trio of new devices, but it’s already preparing another one. An FCC filing filed Wednesday could be for the Fitbit Charge 6.

In revealing Google Wallet for the Sense 2 and Versa 4 last week, we spotted references to a Fitbit “Charge 6.” FB423 at the FCC lines up with such a device given the presence of Bluetooth and NFC. Meanwhile, the FCC e-label is accessed in a manner identical to existing trackers.

The filing on August 25 is exactly a year after Fitbit announced the Charge 5 (FB421). In unveiling the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 (FB424) today, Fitbit said this was its “fall lineup.” A Charge 6 could theoretically launch in early winter (late December to early January), but that would miss the holiday shopping season. It would also cannibalize Charge 5 sales during that busy period. 

Hitting the FCC already suggests something is coming sooner than later, with an early 2023 launch for the Charge 6 possible to kick off Fitbit’s new year. Possible upgrades could include the continuous EDA sensor introduced with the Sense 2, but the like of Wi-Fi does limit what “Google smarts” will be added. That said, the market for fitness trackers definitely remains.

An alternative to the Charge 6 could be a Luxe 2. The Inspire 3 this week brings the marquee color screen to an even cheaper device, and a higher-end Luxe successor would benefit by adding NFC for on-wrist payments.  

