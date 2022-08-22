Fitbit or Google Fit stats card can now appear on 2nd-gen Nest Hub homescreen

As we’ve been tracking since May, Fitbit and Google Fit integration on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub is getting deeper with a stats card that can appear directly on the Smart Display’s homescreen.

Fitbit or Google Fit can show up in the “Your morning/afternoon/evening” or “Wellness” tabs. The card is titled “Your activity” in the 2×2 size, while the smaller 2×1 configuration just shows the logo and a single data point.

Regardless of service, three stats can be shown: Steps, Calories, and Workout Days. You might just get one or all three depending on the conditions (e.g., time of day). Tapping gives you a weekly graph of this data with the dates noted in the top-left, while your daily average appears in a large circle at the corner.

We’re only seeing this integration live on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub, which has the Soli radar sensor for sleep tracking and offers a Wellness tab not found on the Nest Hub Max or other Assistant Smart Displays. Google said to expect as much earlier this year.

On our team, the Fitbit or Google Fit card is only appearing on one device enrolled into the Preview Program, though there currently isn’t an active one (Cast firmware 1.56.299498).

To set-up, go to Assistant settings > Wellness > Activity. From there, you’ll be able to connect Google Fit and Fitbit, as well as select which one is active on the Nest Hub homescreen. Since late May, you’ve been able to ask Google Assistant on mobile and Smart Display for these stats, but this latest integration is more proactive about surfacing your data. Meanwhile, this integration is coming as new Fitbit smartwatches are expected.

