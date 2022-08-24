Fitbit Inspire 3 gets a color screen and always-on display for $99

While Fitbit’s new smartwatches, the Sense 2 and Versa 4, are the stars of its new lineup, the Google-owned brand also debuted a new dedicated fitness tracker in the Fitbit Inspire 3, which gets a color screen this year.

Launching for $99, the same price as last year’s Inspire 2, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a device that offers a very similar package on the whole. It has battery life up to 10 days on a single charge and tracks basic health stats such as steps, heart rate, and sleep. It’s not as advanced as the Charge 5, which has ECG support, but it gets the basics done well.

New on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an SpO2 sensor, which allows the tracker to show and track your blood oxygen levels.

The big new change, though, comes from the display. The Fitbit Inspire 3 now has a color OLED display and an interface similar to the Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe. Despite that new display, which is upgraded from a monochrome LCD, Fitbit still estimates 10 days of battery life.

You will see a big hit to battery life if you turn on the new always-on display feature, though, which cuts endurance down to around three days. Existing features like notifications, phone calls, and more stick around as well, just now with revamped interfaces.

Adding even more color to your day, the bright display lets you quickly see your stats, pick a colorful clock face to fit your style and use the new always-on display function (3+ days with default settings). Whether you’re going for a run or headed to class, you can also stay connected to what matters to you with customizable on-wrist notifications from your phone.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available for pre-order now for $99, and ships in September. It includes a six-month Premium membership for both new and returning customers as well, a $60 value.

