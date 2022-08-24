Fitbit ‘by Google’ branding starts to take over ahead of upcoming Pixel Watch integration

Fitbit today unveiled its new lineup of smartwatches and a new fitness tracker, and it’s clear that the brand’s new owner has heavier influence this time around. Ahead of the Pixel Watch bringing Fitbit to Google’s hardware lineup, “Fitbit by Google” seems to be the new branding for the company.

If you head over to Fitbit.com today, you’ll notice “by Google” added to the site’s navigation menu. The connection doesn’t appear as strong as some past examples, such as when Google’s own smartwatch platform was branded as “Wear OS by Google” – that branding has largely faded away at this point as the platform becomes more flexible for partners.

Rather, the “Fitbit” and “by Google” branding bits are separated. On the website, the branding can be seen on opposite sides of the screen, with “Fitbit” on the far left. Meanwhile, “by Google” is only seen on the far right. For now, the brand’s apps, social media accounts, and other entities do not have this new “by Google” addition.

Some promo images for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 shared ahead of today’s unveil also showed the new branding.

This is the strongest presence Google has taken in the Fitbit brand to date following its acquisition of the company in 2021.

This also comes ahead of the Pixel Watch, which will be the first Google-branded product with native Fitbit integration. Fitbit is also now prominently showcasing the Pixel Watch on its own online store, with the tagline “Help by Google. Health by Fitbit.”

Help by Google. Health by Fitbit. Get advanced wellness + optional 4G LTE connectivity in a circular design built just for Android.

Fitbit also showcased a few more pictures of the Pixel Watch which we’ve seen before, but that give us a better look at Fitbit integration on the Wear OS smartwatch.

