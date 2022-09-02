Digital Wellbeing and Google Clock prep cough & snore detection

Back in May, it emerged that Google was working on built-in snore and cough detection for Android, and new evidence shows that this tracking capability will be offered through Digital Wellbeing.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google first introduced this functionality for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub to go hand-in-hand with Soli sleep sensing. A beta update to Digital Wellbeing (version 1.2.x) today reveals that “Cough & snore detection” will be part of “Bedtime mode,” which was visually revamped for Android 13 and gained wallpaper dimming.

<string name=”cough_and_snore_awareness_notification_content”>See how much you cough or snore during your scheduled bedtime</string>

The ability to track coughing and snoring “during your scheduled bedtime” joins other options like display customization (grayscale, disabling always-on disable, and dark theme) and triggering Do Not Disturb. You have to manually enable snore and cough detection and grant microphone access, though the sensor will only be active during the pre-defined hours.

<string name=”manage_data_bedtime_cough_and_snore_data_disabled_subtitle”>Allow Digital Wellbeing to use this device\u2019s microphone to detect coughing and snoring during your scheduled bedtime</string>

This Digital Wellbeing feature will work with the existing Google Clock integration that can “keep track of your screen time and [show] estimates of time spent in bed” as “based on when your phone remained motionless in a dark room.”

<string name=”sleep_insights_weekly_card_sleep_and_ambient_detection_enabled_summary”>See bedtime activity, screen time, and coughing and snoring</string>

Coughing and snoring will appear alongside existing information about app usage. You’ll see graphs that offer a weekly view, as well as an “Average cough count” and “Average time snoring.” This feature can also report that “You did not cough or snore during your scheduled bedtime.”

<string name=”cough_and_snore_wind_down_promo_card_message”>Customize your display, automatically turn on Do Not Disturb, and track coughing and snoring during your scheduled bedtime</string>

In terms of availability, we’re not yet sure whether it will be available to all devices with Google’s Digital Wellbeing or be limited to Pixel phones.

