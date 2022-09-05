Fitbit Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications expand to over 20 new countries in Europe and beyond

Fitbit first launched Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications in the United States earlier this year, with signs of AFib and more automatically being sent to users. Now, Fitbit has expanded Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications globally, with over 20 countries across Europe and more now supported.

Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications use the heart rate sensor on a list of Fitbit products to detect abnormal heart rhythms while a user is asleep, and sends a notification in the morning if a problem is found. It uses the heart rate sensor to monitor the volume changes of blood vessels on a user’s wrist. The feature is used to detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a condition which can raise your risk of stroke, blood clots in the heart, and other heart-related complications.

As mentioned, this feature was exclusive to the United States at launch, but Fitbit has since been granted approval to expand access to more regions.

Alongside the reveal of the Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2, and Inspire 3 in late August, the company confirmed that it had been given a CE mark for Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, saying:

You’ll also access important health features, including Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, which uses our photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or AFib, for users 22 years or older with no known history of irregular heart rhythm. This feature has both FDA clearance and CE marking, and it’s compatible with a range of our heart-rate enabled devices.

CE Mark means the feature is available to the European Union, as well as some other international regions. As of late-August 2022, Fitbit’s Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are now available in over 20 countries across Europe and the rest of the world.

Fitbit Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are available in these countries

American Samoa

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Chile

France

Germany

Guam

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

U.S. Virgin Islands

Alongside the huge expansion to new countries, Fitbit Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are also confirmed to be supported out of the box on the Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Sense 2, and Fitbit Inspire 3.

