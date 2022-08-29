New ‘Made for Fitbit’ accessory line includes Pixel charging stand for Sense 2, Versa 4, & Charge 5

Ben Schoon

- Aug. 29th 2022 7:32 am PT

1

Smartwatches and other wearables help build out an ecosystem of devices around our smartphones, but on the other hand, they’re also just one more thing to charge. This week, Made for Google partner Wasserstein has unveiled a new lineup of “Made for Fitbit” accessories for the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Fitbit Charge 5 that includes a Google Pixel charging dock.

Shipping in October, Wasserstein’s “Made for Fitbit” lineup includes three core accessories. There are a handful of screen protectors for the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Charge 5. The screen protectors come in packs of three and sell for around $15, roughly in line with a lot of other brands.

There’s also a special clip holster for the Charge 5, Versa 4, and Sense 2. That accessory allows users the ability to clip their Fitbit onto their clothing, usually pants, instead of wearing the device on the wrist. This disables features such as heart rate tracking, but still allows for basic workout tracking and step tracking.

The “big ticket item” in this new lineup, though, is a charging dock with room for a Google Pixel smartphone, a pair of Pixel Buds, and your Fitbit device. Wasserstein’s dock doesn’t use Qi wireless charging, but rather two USB-C plugs for the Pixel Buds and smartphone, and includes adapters for both the Sense/Versa (which use the same adapter) and the Fitbit Charge 5.

This whole lineup starts shipping in mid-October, certified by Google for both its Pixel products and these new Fitbits.

Pricing lands as follows, and pre-orders are open now:

More on Fitbit:

