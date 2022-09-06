Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 4 Gen 1 bring better efficiency and more power to mid-range phones

Qualcomm has just announced its latest mid-range chips, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 which bring more efficient designs and more premium features to affordable Android smartphones.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a 4nm chipset designed for mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm says the chip “fuels dynamic experiences with sustained power and performance,” but there are two key areas of note here.

First and foremost is in the camera department. The triple image signal processor (ISP) supports cameras up to 108MP in resolution and now supports staggered HDR, a first for the Snapdragon 6 series. It also adds support for 4K video recording.

As far as performance goes, the 4nm process should result in better overall power efficiency, and the chip should be a bit more powerful as well. Qualcomm says to expect a 40% boost in overall performance and 35% stronger graphics over the prior generation. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E. The chip is built on top of four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is set to debut in new devices as soon as Q1 2023 with Motorola confirmed to be using the chip – we’d assume in a Moto G series device.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is a 6nm chip for even more affordable smartphones. Qualcomm says the chip “boasts” multi-day battery life and a CPU boost of 15% and GPU boost of 10% over the prior generation. Like the 6 Gen 1, this chip supports a 108MP camera, but lacks 4K. The chip is built with two Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores.

The iQOO Z6 Lite will be one of the first smartphones using the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 when it debuts as soon as Q3 2022.

