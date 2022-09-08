5 reasons for Android users to jump into NVIDIA GeForce NOW [Video]

Cloud gaming has come a long way in a short time, but some services have managed to go further than others. With over 1,400 games playable on any device you own, here are five reasons that Android gamers should look squarely at NVIDIA GeForce NOW as their main game streaming service.

Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more videos

The best graphics

GeForce NOW is underpinned by NVIDIA graphics capabilities and the very best is the GeForce RTX 3080. With RTX 3080 Membership you can access visuals unlike anything else on mobile or even the latest consoles.

This unlocks real-time ray-tracing and DLSS plus the ability to game at “Ultra” presets in even the most demanding PC games. Cyberpunk, Steelrising, Far Cry 6, and another 1,000+ games look as good as on a high-end PC right there in the palm of your hand.

Enhanced support for Android

A lot of your favorite games like Fornite and Apex Legends have made the jump from PC to Android in recent years. Annoyingly – but understandably – this means graphical and performance dip to ensure your smartphone is capable of running those games. Cloud gaming only requires your internet or Wi-Fi connection so the performance overhead is almost non-existent.

On top of that, NVIDIA has worked to offer enhanced touch control support on GeForce NOW for a number of high-profile Android games like Genshin Impact, Fortnite, and many more. This means graphics, unlike the downgraded Android versions you’re trying to play without any change in the usability experience. So you can play uninhibited, but with even better visuals and performance.

Play on the couch

Thanks to devices like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, 4K HDR gaming on your couch is a piece of cake. It’s a perfect companion as it’s a powerful Android TV box with the Google Assistant built-in, but it’s also a bridge to high-end PC gaming too.

Just like on your smartphone, you can ask a question, get the weather, or control everything from your other Assistant-powered speakers here, too. GeForce NOW means you can pick up where you left off on Android and all with no latency or graphical downgrades but on an even bigger screen.

Optimized for the device you use

Optimization for all of your device hardware configurations can be a difficult task as there are thousands of combinations on smartphones alone. Cloud gaming removes this issue and GeForce NOW offers optimizations that work across hardware.

This means you can enable higher refresh rates like 120fps on devices like Pixel 6 Pro, while standard settings ensure you get the best experience possible without having to dive into confusing settings menus and sections. It’s a one size fits all experience with the best possible outcome — your games at the best settings.

No commitment necessary

You might not be convinced, but you can try GeForce NOW for free to check out just what all of your existing PC game libraries from Epic, Steam, and UPlay looks like when streaming direct from NVIDIA’s servers. Building a PC is expensive, especially at the high-end, the RTX 3080 Membership offers a cheap and burdenless way to game at Ultra settings no matter where you play for a fraction of the cost of a new graphics card.

With over 1,400 titles now fully playable in the cloud with GeForce NOW, you’re not limited to any single device to play your way. Don’t just take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com, and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week, be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: