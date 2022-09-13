Pixel 7 series European storage capacities will be similar to Pixel 6

More and more details about Google’s next flagship smartphones are emerging as we approach the October 6 launch. The latest such tidbit is the potential storage capacities of European Pixel 7 units.

It seems that the Pixel 7 will be offered in similar storage configurations to the Pixel 6 series in European markets. This report comes from WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt, who has provided reliable information on a plethora of devices from smartphones to earbuds for years.

Last year, only the Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black was available in a larger storage configuration in European markets. This time, Quandt hints that all Pixel 7 models could be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. However, it’s not clear if we’ll see color-limited internal storage options once again as this report does not mention specifics.

Pixel 6 storage options – Google Store UK Pixel 6 Pro storage options – Google Store UK

This means Google could expand drastically given the 128GB limitations on all but one specific unit with the Pixel 6. Sadly, it seems that European buyers will be unable to pick up a 512GB Pixel once again. This larger option was limited to Pixel 6 Pro units in the United States upon release last year. No information was shared on global storage variants, but we’re hoping that more options for the smaller Pixel 7 will be available in all regions.

With no ability to expand storage using a microSD card, this might be a welcome upgrade or a disappointing limitation for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro depending on where you stand. As you would expect, Quandt also states that devices “should be shipping within 2 weeks” of the launch event, which is scheduled on October 6. Google often opens pre-orders shortly after completion of the keynote, something that has been customary for previous launches.

