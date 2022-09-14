Google Assistant preps letting you make custom Quick Phrases for Nest Hub Max

Just last week, the Nest Hub Max was updated with another way to skip “Hey Google.” This currently only works for certain commands, but Google Assistant will eventually let you make custom Quick Phrases.

Today, you can enable eight Quick Phrases across four categories. We previously spotted 11 other options, including music and volume control:

Show alarms: “What time is my alarm set for?” Send broadcasts: “Send a broadcast” Respond to calls: “Answer” & “Decline” Control volume: “Turn up the volume” Pause & resume music: “Pause the music” Skip tracks: “Skip this song” Pause & resume timers: “Pause the timer” Reset timers: “Reset the timer” Show timers: “How much time is left?” Reminders: “Create a reminder” Family notes: “Create a family note”

Once live, there will be a “Create your own” section at the bottom of the Quick Phrases settings page.

After tapping “Custom quick phrase,” Google explains how “You can create a custom salsa to suit your needs,” which sounds a bit aimed at starting your Routines. Salsa is the feature’s codename, while “There are a few rules to make sure these work well, and you will be guided if there are any issues.”

With Quick Phrases still a brand new feature on only one Smart Display, it might be a while before Google expands the Assistant capability to allow custom ones.

