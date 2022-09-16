Stadia Changelog: From Space delayed, Wreckfest finally fixed, Cities: Skylines expansion coming

Google Stadia’s future has a lot of unknowns, but there were several developments around the service this week. From Space, a game that was first in testing on Stadia, has been delayed, while bug fixes and expansions missing from Stadia are starting to show up for some titles.

New games on Stadia

For the second week in a row, and the fourteenth week this year, Stadia added no new games in the past week.

Google has added 48 new games to Stadia in 2022. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promised at least 100 new games during 2022, which is impossible at this current rate unless there are dozens of releases in the coming weeks.

Games coming to Stadia

While there were no releases this week, Stadia does have a few more titles confirmed to be in the pipeline. Arcade Paradise brings over 35 arcade games to Stadia and is set to arrive later this fall. Meanwhile, Wired Productions is also set to bring Martha is Dead sometime this winter.

Ubisoft also confirmed multiple new titles headed to Stadia this week, including Just Dance 2023 and Trackmania. The latter will arrive early next year, and Just Dance will see a delayed release on Stadia sometime after it arrives on other platforms in late November.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft confirmed that the new Assassin’s Creed game, Mirage, will not be coming to Stadia.

In a mixed bag of news, the game From Space is still on its way to Stadia, but the game has been delayed from its September release date. An exact date has not been confirmed, but From Space will launch on Stadia Pro as the folks over at StadiaSource confirmed.

Updates

Stadia rolling out official 1440p support

Nearly three years after the feature was first uncovered, Google Stadia is officially rolling out support for 1440p streaming to Pro subscribers. You’ll need a compatible display, and the feature is only live right now on desktop. Android support should be incoming, though.

Wreckfest finally updated

After months without an update, to the point where multiplayer on the game broke entirely earlier this week, Wreckfest has finally been updated with a new patch that adds new tournaments, rewards, and various bug fixes.

Cities: Skylines expansion is on its way

The Plazas and Promenades expansion of Cities: Skylines went live on PC earlier this week but without support for Stadia. Luckily, that’s on the way. On Twitter, Skylines confirmed the expansion will be headed to Stadia at some point.

Resident Evil Village expansions detailed

On October 28, Resident Evil Village will pick up its “Winters” expansion that expands the main story around Ethan’s daughter, Rose. There are also new characters and maps added.

The State of Stadia games: These titles are broken

After we shined a light on several titles not working properly on Stadia, it’s become even more clear that many titles on the platform are currently broken, missing content, or at least not in an ideal state.

Stadia Changelog will include a running list of games that are not currently working properly on Stadia. If you’re a regular Stadia player, drop a comment below or reach out to let us know of issues! We’ll do our best to capture major problems here.

New Stadia game issues, missing content

Saints Row – Latest update without a release date on Stadia

– Latest update without a release date on Stadia Golf With Your Friends – “Sports” expansion not coming to Stadia, others still missing

Other problems with Stadia games

Cyberpunk 2077 – Cross-progression missing on Stadia only

– Cross-progression missing on Stadia only Risk of Rain 2 – Broken multiplayer and performance issues

– Broken multiplayer and performance issues World War Z – Missing cross-play, promised “soon” in June 2022

– Missing cross-play, promised “soon” in June 2022 Outward – Low-quality rendering, no Definitive Edition coming

– Low-quality rendering, no Definitive Edition coming Ark: Survival Evolved – Out-of-date version breaks server support

– Out-of-date version breaks server support Humankind – Missing updates for several months

– Missing updates for several months Fast and Furious: Spy Racers – Missing “Arctic Challenge” expansion

– Missing “Arctic Challenge” expansion Avicii Invector – Missing levels on Stadia

– Missing levels on Stadia Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Game cannot be completed on Stadia

– Game cannot be completed on Stadia Legend of Keepers – Missing expansions

– Missing expansions Blue Fire – Missing expansions

– Missing expansions Titles from Outright Games – Missing expansions only on Stadia

Our good friend Bryant Chappel has also covered many of these broken titles, correctly recommending that players may want to be wary of buying games on Stadia at this point.

