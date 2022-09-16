Android apps on Windows 11 pick up performance improvements with September update

Windows 11 brings support for Android apps to be natively installed on PCs, and with a new update, that feature is picking up some performance improvements and more.
In a changelog shared this week, Microsoft details several improvements and tweaks being made to the Windows subsystem for Android, many of which relate back to performance.
Microsoft says that there are performance improvements to startup for Android apps, as well as speeding up the task of uninstalling Android apps from your PC. Games will also benefit from graphics improvements and improvements to using a controller when multiple apps are open.
Another notable issue that Microsoft appears to be addressing is with the clipboard, with apps no longer crashing when copying and pasting “extremely large content.” There are also security improvements and an update to WebView.
The full changelog follows:
- Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors
- Improvements to input compatibility shims
- Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps
- Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
- Startup performance improvements
- Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content
- UX improvements for the game controls dialog
- Improvements to networking
- General graphics improvements
- Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps
- Improved performance of uninstalling apps
- Fixed video playback issue for apps
- Updated to Chromium WebView 104
- Linux kernel security updates
For now, this update is only being pushed to Windows Insiders in the US and Japan, carrying the version number 2208.40000.4.0.
More on Windows:
- Windows 11 updating its Android subsystem with VPN support, better video playback
- Windows 11 is adding support for Android apps and the Amazon Appstore in five new countries
- Play Games for PC enters open beta, lowering required specs and adding more games
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.