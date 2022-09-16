Android apps on Windows 11 pick up performance improvements with September update

Windows 11 brings support for Android apps to be natively installed on PCs, and with a new update, that feature is picking up some performance improvements and more.

In a changelog shared this week, Microsoft details several improvements and tweaks being made to the Windows subsystem for Android, many of which relate back to performance.

Microsoft says that there are performance improvements to startup for Android apps, as well as speeding up the task of uninstalling Android apps from your PC. Games will also benefit from graphics improvements and improvements to using a controller when multiple apps are open.

Another notable issue that Microsoft appears to be addressing is with the clipboard, with apps no longer crashing when copying and pasting “extremely large content.” There are also security improvements and an update to WebView.

The full changelog follows:

Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors

Improvements to input compatibility shims

Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps

Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Startup performance improvements

Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content

UX improvements for the game controls dialog

Improvements to networking

General graphics improvements

Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps

Improved performance of uninstalling apps

Fixed video playback issue for apps

Updated to Chromium WebView 104

Linux kernel security updates

For now, this update is only being pushed to Windows Insiders in the US and Japan, carrying the version number 2208.40000.4.0.

