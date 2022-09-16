Android apps on Windows 11 pick up performance improvements with September update

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 16th 2022 8:55 am PT

windows 11
0 Comments

Windows 11 brings support for Android apps to be natively installed on PCs, and with a new update, that feature is picking up some performance improvements and more.

In a changelog shared this week, Microsoft details several improvements and tweaks being made to the Windows subsystem for Android, many of which relate back to performance.

Microsoft says that there are performance improvements to startup for Android apps, as well as speeding up the task of uninstalling Android apps from your PC. Games will also benefit from graphics improvements and improvements to using a controller when multiple apps are open.

Another notable issue that Microsoft appears to be addressing is with the clipboard, with apps no longer crashing when copying and pasting “extremely large content.” There are also security improvements and an update to WebView.

The full changelog follows:

  • Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors
  • Improvements to input compatibility shims
  • Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps
  • Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
  • Startup performance improvements
  • Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content
  • UX improvements for the game controls dialog
  • Improvements to networking
  • General graphics improvements
  • Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps
  • Improved performance of uninstalling apps
  • Fixed video playback issue for apps
  • Updated to Chromium WebView 104
  • Linux kernel security updates

For now, this update is only being pushed to Windows Insiders in the US and Japan, carrying the version number 2208.40000.4.0.

More on Windows:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Windows

Windows
Windows 11

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!