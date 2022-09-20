Windows 11’s Android app support is coming to these 20+ regions with Amazon Appstore

Windows made a big move last year in onboarding the Amazon Appstore – a place to download Android apps onto your Windows machine. Since the release, Windows has expanded Amazon Appstore availability to over 20 regions and countries.

What is the Amazon Appstore?

When Windows 11 was released, one of the biggest teases we saw was the introduction of a brand-new, officially supported marketplace for Android apps. That new digital storefront would be called the Amazon Appstore.

Once you have the Amazon Appstore downloaded, you can browse through the wall of Android apps that are available. Downloading any of them will allow you to use a supported version of the Android app on your Windows device. For instance, you could download TikTok for your Windows 11 machine, though there’s no Windows version of the app.

Back in February, Windows officially released a preview of the new Amazon Appstore with a backing of over 1,000 different apps you could download. Of course, at the time the preview was released, only the US was supported as an official region. Since then, the Amazon Appstore has expanded to several new countries, with no new movement since May.

Amazon Appstore in 20+ new regions

Now, it looks like Microsoft has finally expanded the feature to a plethora of new areas. Today, the company released a blog post with a list of regions the Amazon Appstore preview would be available in moving forward.

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Guernsey Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Jersey

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg Monaco

San Marino

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Vatican City/Holy See

While this is surely a good start, there are many more regions that we would be happy to see Amazon Appstore expand to. In Microsoft’s official blog post, it was noted that there would be 31 countries where the Amazon Appstore would be available. The above list totals to 21, so we could be seeing more on the way soon.

Today, we are excited to share that within the next few weeks, the Amazon Appstore will expand to 31 countries – including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and more.

In the meantime, those who live within these areas will soon be able to download their favorite Android apps through the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11.

