Google discontinues its last traditional Chromecast, but software support will continue

Before Android TV and Google TV were the company’s main focus, the Chromecast debuted as a super-affordable, smartphone-powered streamer for your TV that didn’t need a remote or built-in apps. Now, the Chromecast has seen its end, and the third-generation model is being discontinued.

With the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) today, the Chromecast (third generation) is officially being discontinued, Google confirmed to 9to5Google. The device will remain available for purchase until the remaining stock runs out.

The Google Store in the United States has already run out of stock on the Chromecast, but other retailers such as Amazon still have devices remaining. Best Buy is also sold out.

The decision to discontinue the Chromecast (third generation) comes as absolutely no surprise.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes in at the same $29.99 price point and offers all of the same features, such as casting content from a smartphone, being used in Speaker Groups, and more. But on top of that, the Google TV-powered device also has an Android-based operating system that allows for apps to be installed, and it uses a remote for controls instead of relying solely on a smartphone – though you can still use a smartphone to control anything and everything on Google TV.

Despite sales now ceasing, software support won’t be ending.

There’s no timeline in place for just how long the Chromecast (third generation) will continue getting updates, but it’s reasonable to expect it will continue for a while. The original Chromecast from 2013 still gets bug fix updates to this day, nearly a decade later. It’s been about four years since this current model was released, so we’d expect at least a few more years of updates.

A Google spokesperson explains:

Chromecast with Google TV is our next generation of Chromecast, and has your favorite Chromecast features plus comes with the Google TV entertainment experience. You will still be able to purchase Chromecast (3rd gen) and Chromecast Ultra at select retailers while supplies last. We’ll continue to support all existing Chromecast devices with ongoing updates.

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available at the Google Store and major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: