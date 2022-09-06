Polk Audio’s new MagniFi Max AX soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos and Chromecast support

Polk Audio has just debuted a new flagship soundbar in the MagniFi Max AX, a high-end option that delivers support for Dolby Atmos, Chromecast integration, and more.

The MagniFi Max AX succeeds Polk’s previous MagniFi Max lineup, which we reviewed back in 2018. The big upgrade here is support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which Polk says delivers “an ultra-wide soundstage.” The soundbar is also packing Polk’s fourth generation of SDA technology, which boosts the object-oriented sound formats. Polk says this tech will give the MagniFi Max AX the “most lifelike imaging of any sound bar in its class.”

Another big boost from the previous model is a hidden “display” that can show specific settings and which input you are using. The previous model only used a string of LEDs to indicate various settings.

Polk Audio uses 11 speakers in the soundbar itself, with the “SR” package adding two wireless surround speakers. The base package offers 5.1.2 sound while SR delivers 7.1.2. Both include a 10-inch subwoofer. There are three HDMI ports to streamline your TV setup with eARC support and 4K HDR/Dolby Vision. These inputs are limited to 60Hz, though, but you’ll get 4K on all of them. There’s also Toslink optical for connecting audio from your TV.

Built into the Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX you’ll also find support for Chromecast, meaning you can add the soundbar to your Google Home speaker groups alongside other devices, and Google Assistant can interact with the soundbar as well. There’s also support for AirPlay 2 with Apple devices, Bluetooth, and Spotify Connect.

Pricing for the Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX starts at $799 for the 5.1.2 package (soundbar + subwoofer), and $899 for the 7.1.2 “SR” package (soundbar + subwoofer + surround speakers). Orders are open now from Polk’s website with shipping starting in October.

