Google Lens for Android getting shortcut to launch Image Search

Google Lens now has a shortcut – introduced on desktop earlier this year – that lets you quickly open the Image Search experience on Android.

After analyzing an image with Google Lens on Android, some users are seeing a new circular button in the bottom-right just above the results sheet. Tapping the globe with a magnifying glass icon opens Google Image Search on the web with that picture and query already populated.

Some people have long preferred Image Search to Google Lens, and the company recognized that back in April by introducing a “Find image source” shortcut on lens.google.com results. That’s now finally coming to the mobile experience.

Having to use Google Lens first still imposes an additional step compared to the previous workflow on mobile (right-clicking on pictures in Chrome), but it’s better than having to download an image and manually visiting images.google.com to upload.

The Find image source button is not yet rolled out for all Google Lens mobile users.

Meanwhile, Image Search on mobile is testing a redesign where the Search filters (All, Images, Videos, News, etc.) are accompanied by icons, like on desktop, while pill-shaped buttons are now leveraged.

