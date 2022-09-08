Google hosting Search On 2022 later this month

Since 2020, Google has hosted “Search On” to announce the latest features for its namesake product, and the 2022 event will take place in late September.

The livestream starts at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 28. “Search outside the box” is this year’s tagline in a clear reference to Google Lens visual search. There’s also a nod to location and place ratings, as well as travel search, in the invite.

We’re transforming Google Search to help people make sense of the world’s information in more natural and intuitive ways.

Last year, Google announced:

Back in April, Google Lens “multisearch” launched in beta to let you ask questions about captured photos. The version live today does not use MUM (Multitask Unified Model), and therefore can’t handle complex questions like taking a picture of broken bicycle gears and getting instructions on how to repair, which was the highlight of Search On 2021.

At I/O, Google announced that multisearch would get a “near me” specifier and “scene exploration” for a real world Ctrl + F. Hopefully, Search On 2022 will include launch details for these exciting Google Lens capabilities.

