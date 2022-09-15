Google Lens now lets you launch directly into a filter

Ahead of expected announcements later this month, Google has made a tweak to Lens that allows users to launch a specific filter immediately.

Since last year, opening Google Lens from the Search bar or homescreen shortcut on Android takes you to a three-part screen. The gallery view below shows your eight most recent “Screenshots,” while all your “Images” appear in a grid after that.

Meanwhile, you can tap or swipe down to “Search with your camera.” Google recently added the carousel of Lens filters directly to this section. Tapping one will immediately set the visual search tool to that capability. You can also swipe to get a description of what each filter does.

This is faster than the previous default of Google Lens always opening “Search” and then letting users refine their query.

The ability to launch Google Lens to a specific filter is rolled out on both Android and iOS today.

Google is expected to announce new Lens features at Search On 2022 later this month. Previously teased visual search capabilities include multisearch that uses MUM (Multitask Unified Model) to allow for more complex questions, like snapping a photo of broken bicycle gears and getting instructions on how to repair. Meanwhile, “scene exploration” was previewed at I/O in May to search what you’re currently seeing.

