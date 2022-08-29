Google Assistant tests persistent ‘Search this screen’ Lens button on Android

Abner Li

- Aug. 29th 2022 12:02 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Just over a year ago, Google Assistant swapped out the “What’s on my screen?” button with a Lens-branded shortcut that could now be replaced by “Search this screen.”

Compared to “What’s on my screen,” the existing Lens button does not appear every time Google Assistant is invoked. It shows up in Chrome and Twitter (alongside “Read”), but availability is hit or miss in third-party apps. As such, it cannot be reliably used to perform visual searches or OCR (optical character recognition) for convenient copying, though you can use Android’s Recents menu as an alternative.

According to one report today, a “Search this screen” button is appearing in Assistant on Android. Lens-branded, though with the old icon, the key difference from what came before is how this button looks to consistently appear everywhere, regardless of app or context. Tapping should capture the current screen and let you access the Translate, Text, Search, Homework, Shopping, Places, and Dining filters.

Google Assistant Lens search screen

Current vs. new u/andyooo

This new Lens screen search button in Assistant is not yet widely rolled out, and so far has appeared for one Pixel 6 Pro owner running Google app 13.33.9.29. We’re not seeing it on several Pixel phones and third-party devices we checked today. Hopefully, Google will roll out this replacement as it’s better than the current approach, and will help increase Lens usage.

As of late, Google has been on a Lens push. For example, I’ve seen bus stop ads that prompts you to “Find that thing” with Lens, which is paired with a “Search what you see” tagline. 

More on Google Lens:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Google Lens

Google Lens

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com