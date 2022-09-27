Chrome and Google Drive updated with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Previewed earlier this month, Google is now rolling out its first iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets with updates to Chrome and Drive.

Version 106 of Chrome is rolling out to stable today and introduces four lock screen widgets:

Search : Search in Chrome with your favorite search engine.

: Search in Chrome with your favorite search engine. Incognito Search : Search or navigate in a new incognito tab in Chrome.

: Search or navigate in a new incognito tab in Chrome. Voice Search : Search in Chrome using your voice.

: Search in Chrome using your voice. Chrome Dino Game: Jump into the Chrome Dino Game from your lock screen.

Functionality matches the existing set of homescreen widgets. Being able to initiate a quick search via typing or voice provides an alternative to the Siri-backed lookup that’s available by swiping down from the lock screen. All four measure 1×1, while release notes for this update also mention:

On your device, view the Desktop version of sites by default. Go to Settings > Content Settings > Set Default Site Mode to “Desktop.”

Stability and performance improvements.

Meanwhile, Google Drive was updated yesterday with:

Suggested Files : See your important files in Google Drive.

: See your important files in Google Drive. Search : Find your files faster.

: Find your files faster. Starred: Access your favorite files.

The last two are just 1×1 shortcuts, while the first measures 2×1 and shows data based on what files you frequently interact with. Google is curiously using what looks to be a pre-Workspace logo for these shortcuts.

Lock Screen widgets for Gmail, Google Maps, Search, and News are also expected in the coming weeks.

