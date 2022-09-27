Chrome and Google Drive updated with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Abner Li

- Sep. 27th 2022 11:25 am PT

Apps & Updates
apple iphone se 2020
0 Comments

Previewed earlier this month, Google is now rolling out its first iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets with updates to Chrome and Drive.

Version 106 of Chrome is rolling out to stable today and introduces four lock screen widgets:

  • Search: Search in Chrome with your favorite search engine.
  • Incognito Search: Search or navigate in a new incognito tab in Chrome.
  • Voice Search: Search in Chrome using your voice.
  • Chrome Dino Game: Jump into the Chrome Dino Game from your lock screen.

Functionality matches the existing set of homescreen widgets. Being able to initiate a quick search via typing or voice provides an alternative to the Siri-backed lookup that’s available by swiping down from the lock screen. All four measure 1×1, while release notes for this update also mention:

  • On your device, view the Desktop version of sites by default. Go to Settings > Content Settings > Set Default Site Mode to “Desktop.”
  • Stability and performance improvements.
Chrome Lock screen widget
Chrome Lock screen widget

Meanwhile, Google Drive was updated yesterday with:

  • Suggested Files: See your important files in Google Drive.
  • Search: Find your files faster.
  • Starred: Access your favorite files.

The last two are just 1×1 shortcuts, while the first measures 2×1 and shows data based on what files you frequently interact with. Google is curiously using what looks to be a pre-Workspace logo for these shortcuts.

Lock Screen widgets for Gmail, Google Maps, Search, and News are also expected in the coming weeks.

More on Google for iOS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Drive

Google Drive
iOS

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com