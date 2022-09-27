Intel’s Unison app on Windows will let you text and send files from your Android device or iPhone

When it comes to an all-around solution to texting and sharing files between your phone and Windows computer, there isn’t one. Intel is aiming to fix that with a new Windows app called Unison that will be capable of sending texts and sharing files to and from your Android device or iPhone.

The integration between computers and phones has always been sort of hit or miss, with Apple’s ecosystem merging the two really well on iOS and macOS. As for Windows, the most recent version of the popular system integrated a new app called Phone Link, which allows Android users to connect their devices and share photos or even send texts. While not as seamless as iOS, it gets the job done.

Now, it seems Intel is taking a shot at a solution with the upcoming Unison app for certain PCs. Announced today, Intel has been working hard on its phone integration tool that “seamlessly connects” your computer and phone, no matter if it runs Android or iOS. Unison will be the first official product that supports both Android and iOS devices.

The new Unison app on Intel Windows machines will be able to handle several key functions from your phone. First, it’ll be able to send text messages from your phone to a recipient. This will especially be helpful for iPhone users who want to send messages from their Windows machines.

With that comes taking and initiating calls from your Intel PC. This one is a little more straightforward, though incredibly useful. The current Phone Link app allows this as a key function, though the feature is currently in “preview.”

The biggest feature – and most exciting – is file transfer. According to Unison, fast file transfer will be offered between phones and computers. Now, the exciting part about this is that the process is not limited to photos from your gallery app; rather, you’ll also be able to send files from your PC to your phone with ease. This is something Windows users have yet to see on their devices.

Unison will start rolling out on a select few 12th Gen Evo PCs. We’ll soon see Unison on PCs from Acer, HP, and Lenovo starting this fall. Early next year, 13th Gen Evo systems will be seeing the program as well. There’s no concrete word of Unison coming to existing or older hardware, so we’ll likely only be seeing this new Windows integration with Android and iPhone on a limited number of new Intel PCs.

