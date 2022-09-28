Here’s what 9to5Google readers care about most on the upcoming Pixel Watch

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 28th 2022 1:15 pm PT

google pixel watch
2 Comments

The Pixel Watch is a product that’s been anticipated and hyped up for years, and it’s finally hitting the market in just a week. But what’s the most important element of the Pixel Watch? According to 9to5Google readers, there’s a pretty clear priority for what Google needs to get right with the Pixel Watch.

What do we know about the Pixel Watch so far?

Officially, Google has shown off the watch’s unique circular design with a special band connection, single crown + button, and Wear OS 3 running the show. The company also confirmed deep Fitbit integration for the first time on Wear OS, as well as further software investment, such as a new Google Home app.

Through our own reporting, we’ve learned a lot more about the smartwatch. We’ve heard it will be priced at $349 in the US and will include a cellular variant for a minimal cost difference. Further, the watch will likely be running on an Exynos 9110 chipset and will get around a day of battery life.

While we’ve yet to actually have a chance to try the Pixel Watch, we know a lot about it.

Based on what we know, what’s the most important thing for Google to get right? Wearables are a very personal product, so it’s a question we brought to our audience earlier this month, and there was an overwhelming priority among these potential Pixel Watch buyers.

According to 9to5Google readers, the main thing Google has to get right is battery life, with nearly half of readers saying it’s their top priority on the device. Performance and software features came in a distant second and third, respectively.

Ultimately, the Pixel Watch faces an uphill battle in more ways than one, from its spec sheet to the high expectations and more.

It will never live up to the hype.

But according to 9to5Google readers, it’ll at least be satisfying if the battery life works out. Good luck with that one, Google.

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!