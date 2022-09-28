Here’s what 9to5Google readers care about most on the upcoming Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is a product that’s been anticipated and hyped up for years, and it’s finally hitting the market in just a week. But what’s the most important element of the Pixel Watch? According to 9to5Google readers, there’s a pretty clear priority for what Google needs to get right with the Pixel Watch.

What do we know about the Pixel Watch so far?

Officially, Google has shown off the watch’s unique circular design with a special band connection, single crown + button, and Wear OS 3 running the show. The company also confirmed deep Fitbit integration for the first time on Wear OS, as well as further software investment, such as a new Google Home app.

Through our own reporting, we’ve learned a lot more about the smartwatch. We’ve heard it will be priced at $349 in the US and will include a cellular variant for a minimal cost difference. Further, the watch will likely be running on an Exynos 9110 chipset and will get around a day of battery life.

While we’ve yet to actually have a chance to try the Pixel Watch, we know a lot about it.

Based on what we know, what’s the most important thing for Google to get right? Wearables are a very personal product, so it’s a question we brought to our audience earlier this month, and there was an overwhelming priority among these potential Pixel Watch buyers.

According to 9to5Google readers, the main thing Google has to get right is battery life, with nearly half of readers saying it’s their top priority on the device. Performance and software features came in a distant second and third, respectively.

Ultimately, the Pixel Watch faces an uphill battle in more ways than one, from its spec sheet to the high expectations and more.

It will never live up to the hype.

But according to 9to5Google readers, it’ll at least be satisfying if the battery life works out. Good luck with that one, Google.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: