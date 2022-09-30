Expert RAW support now available for Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2

After being teased some months ago, the popular Expert RAW camera application is now officially available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2.

For those unaware, the Expert RAW application is developed and published by Samsung. It gives you Pro controls for the rear camera sensors on selected smartphones within a separate space rather than within the default camera application.

Added controls include manual focus, ISO and shutter speed controls, and more. The app lets you capture images in 16-bit RAW, includes direct linking with Lightroom. If you’re wondering why you might want to try this, Samsung shows off the application in action in a short video. The Expert RAW app requires at least a 2x optical zoom lens that support “Bayer RAW,” thus limiting the handsets that can actually work with the app.

What’s New Update on the supported model (Galaxy S20 Ultra, N20 Ultra, Z Fold2) * Please use it after the latest SW update distributed after September

Only a limited number of devices are compatible with the camera application. But according to a post on the official Samsung forums in Korea that now includes the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2. The original post notes that there may be some differences in the processing times when either of the trio of handsets are used due to “AP and sensor limitations.”

If you have the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra or Z Fold 2 you should soon be able to download the Expert RAW application directly from the Galaxy Store on your device.

