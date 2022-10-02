Leaked Pixel 7 ads reveal what features Google is highlighting, like 7 Pro ‘Macro Focus’ [Video]

Abner Li

- Oct. 2nd 2022 2:15 pm PT

0 Comments

Google ads for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro leaked today that reveal the tentpole features the company will be promoting this year.

Shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, the Pixel 7 Pro ad starts by highlighting “Macro Focus” to “see tiny details” in photos. A flower shot that’s presumably a real example taken from a 7 Pro is shown, though the leaked video is not high-resolution enough to judge properly. Per this morning’s spec sheets leak, we know this feature is only available on the larger phone so the telephoto lens could be leveraged here. 

Meanwhile, we see the same telephoto example from a Friday video that Google has since made public on its YouTube channel. We learn it’s branded as “Super Res Zoom,” which is not a new name. We get a look at the Google Camera app and the UI appears unchanged. There’s also Magic Eraser with the same functionality live today. 

Live Translate is the other tentpole to “Know the language. It works as you read, talk, or type.” It’s shown within the Google Lens app to translate food-related signs. Lastly, there’s Extreme Battery Saver letting you “stay out for up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver.

“Get the close up, do magic, know the language with the Google Pixel 7 Pro” is the ending tagline.

The main difference revealed by the leaked Pixel 7 ad is Cinematic Blur – to “give videos a dramatic effect” – replacing Macro Focus. Its closing message is “Do magic, know the language, stay out with the Google Pixel 7.”

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com