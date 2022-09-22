Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro price leaks, along with Target’s pre-order bonus

Abner Li

- Sep. 22nd 2022 9:04 am PT

pixel 7 pro
0 Comments

Following the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pricing has now leaked from a US retailer, and it’s unchanged from last year’s flagship phones.

According to Artem Russakovskii on Twitter this morning, Target’s (internal) systems have already listed Google’s upcoming phones. The Pixel 7 in Snow (white), Obsidian (black), and Lemongrass (apt color description on its own) starts at $599, which is presumably the 128GB model.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel (dark green) starts at $899. Pricing is unchanged from last year, which is fitting for phones that very much look the same and does not have drastically different internals.

Additionally, Target will offer a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 purchase, likely for the duration of the pre-order period. Buying a Pixel 7 Pro boosts that to $200.

Per other rumors, the start date for pre-orders is Thursday, October 6, which is the day of the Made by Google event and the “launch date is currently still listed as October 13.”

Updating…

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com