Here are all the Pixel Watch bands coming from Google [Gallery]

As we reported earlier this year, Google is releasing an extensive band collection for the Pixel Watch that spans fluoroelastomer, fabric, leather, and metal.

All of Google’s Pixel Watch bands use the proprietary band connector that involves a twist-and-snap, while quick-release buttons make swapping easy.

It starts with the default “Active” band that’s included with every Pixel Watch purpose. It’s made of a soft-touch fluoroelastomer that makes use of Fitbit’s existing “infinity band” design that consists of two loops and a pill-shaped peg that’s more secure than the Apple Watch equivalent.

Small band fits wrists 130-175 mm around

Large band fits wrists 165-210 mm around

The Pixel Watch’s Active band is available in Obsidian (black), Charcoal (gray), Chalk (white), Lemongrass (yellow), and Hazel (orange/pink) in small and large sizes for $49.99.

The Woven band is a traditional watch strap made from recycled yarn in Coral, Lemongrass, or Ivy for $59.99.

Also $59.99 is the one-piece Stretch band in Linen, Rose, and Obsidian with a number of sizing options available as this is one continuous piece of fabric.

The two leather bands both cost $79.99 each with Two-Tone offering slightly lighter colors of Chalk (light gray), Charcoal (dark gray), and Linen (light brown). Crafted Leather is darker with Ivy (dark green) and Obsidian (black).

Metal Mesh matches the Pixel Watch’s Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, and Matte Black finishes with a magnetic clasp. It will be available next year

Lastly, there will be a Metal Links band where 20 or so individual links made of stainless connect to one another and can be removed to adjust fit. Made of stainless steel, it’s available in Brushed Silver or Matte Black next year.

Updating…

