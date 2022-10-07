Here are camera samples of the Pixel 7 Pro’s 30x Super Res Zoom [Gallery]

“Next-generation” Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro pushes the 48-megapixel telephoto camera to DSLR-level heights, and Google has shared three sets of samples outside of the keynote.

The main Manhattan sample of One World Trade Center starts 0.5x with the second picture below at 1x. It goes all the way to 30x where you can see the fine detail of the antenna spire. Starting at 20x, the Pixel 7 Pro uses a new machine learning upscaler that’s powered by the Tensor G2. Before that, 15x and up uses Zoom Stabilization so that you can “take handheld photos without a tripod.”

These camera samples, and two other example sets, are from Google’s Alexander Schiffhauer, who presented and detailed the Pixel 7 Pro’s zoom upgrades at the Made by Google keynote:

These are some of the last frontiers of smartphone photography, where phones haven’t been able to truly replicate the quality of a DSLR.

In choosing what camera features to work on, Pixel Camera product manager lead said in Google’s new podcast that it looks at why people are “willing to lug around a 15-pound camera, $10,000 dedicated camera” and work on bringing that functionality to smartphones. Google Research has been involved in Super Res Zoom since 2018 with the feature being a combination of hardware, software, and machine learning.

We also have the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Mendocino, which is also in California. Google’s keynote examples focused on being able to see people from far away.

