You’ll have a software update out of the box on Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch has officially arrived, and retail units are starting to arrive today for early buyers. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a Pixel Watch today, you’ll have a software update waiting out of the box.

After you complete the initial setup on your Google Pixel Watch out of the box, a software update will be available. A minor update will be delivered during setup, with a second, larger system update after setup has been completed.

In a statement, Google explained that “users will need to complete updates by placing the watch on the charger to receive a system update and in the Google Play Store right after set-up.”

Our Max Weinbach received a retail unit of the Pixel Watch earlier this morning and was able to confirm Google’s statement, with an update available during setup that took just a few moments. But after the watch was completed with pairing and setup, a second software update was prompted as pictured below.

You’ll have a second update after setup

Luckily, the install process shouldn’t mirror what our early review unit went through.

In my case, the setup process was pretty messy – it required a larger software update to get through the initial setup and pairing, with my watch needing to be reset several times, before finally succeeding in finishing the update. Google tells us that experience won’t be what customers see, and Max’s experience seems to prove that.

Our only additional advice on top of Google’s instruction would be that, when your phone says the update is complete, wait until the watch has clearly finished its update before hitting “done.”

The Pixel Watch is available for pre-order now for $349, and you can read our full review here.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: