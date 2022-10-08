When will your Pixel Watch pre-order ship?

This week, Google unveiled its first ever self-branded smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is currently up for pre-order, which means it won’t ship for a little while. This guide will tell you when you should expect your Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch is an exciting new wearable, housing a stock Wear OS experience with Fitbit features peppered throughout. The new smartwatch is said to have an all-day battery, making it easy to take it with you without worrying about a charge for a while. On top of that, it has an absolutely gorgeous design with a rotating crown that feels great.

We’re certainly excited to get our hands on it, which just leaves one question. When will the Pixel Watch ship and get here?

Well, if you pre-ordered the Pixel Watch on day one with priority shipping, you’re likely looking at an October 13 delivery date. That’s the date that Google set as the availability window, meaning it will be available for purchase in stores and likely arrive at your doorstep on that day.

If you happen to order a little longer into the pre-order period than that – several days or so – you might be looking at a slightly later delivery time, depending on which kind of shipping you got.

Something worth noting is that pre-orders from Google are much more likely to arrive on that day, with orders from other retailers often varying a bit. This could mean that you get your Pixel Watch a day late, or in some cases, a day or two early. There have been some cases where orders from retailers have arrived well before they were supposed to.

In fact, well before the announcement of the Pixel Watch, users reported availability in certain retailers. This has since come to a halt and orders should arrive when scheduled moving forward.

Either way, the Pixel Watch will ship out as early as next week and – depending on your location – will arrive by October 13. This is the case for most retailers who have opened pre-orders up for the Pixel Watch.

