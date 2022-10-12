Pixel Watch gets ‘Wear OS System UI’ app on Google Play Store

Google said it’s aiming for yearly Wear OS updates, but many experiences on its wearables are updated via the Play Store. The latest example of that is “Wear OS System UI” on the Pixel Watch.

The Google Play description says, “Wear OS System UI provides access to the latest Wear OS smartwatch user experiences. Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist.”

This application is 6MB in size and will see a day-one update that adds a Home shortcut at the very top of Quick Settings. Upon updating via the Play Store, the Pixel Watch will go black for a moment before switching to a “Starting” screen and then resuming the interface.

The latest release (version 1.0.84.473138617) also delivers “Notification enhancements” and unspecified “Bug fixes.”

Meanwhile, Wear OS System UI also appears as a “Watch face” in the Play Store, just like Google Photos following its recent update.

We’ve already seen the Google Pixel Watch Services “app” used to deliver “updated sensor processing algorithms,” while “Wear OS by Google Smartwatch” also appears installed. That application is notably not available and/or installed on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4/5.

There’s also “Fitbit” (for the Today feed among other things) and a separate “Fitbit ECG” client.

