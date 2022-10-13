OnePlus Nord N300 is coming soon with 33W charging, MediaTek chip, 90Hz display

OnePlus is building out a reputation as an OEM that makes fast-charging phones – plain and simple. The Nord N300 is the latest phone to join that category with 33W charging and some other enticing details.

OnePlus’ Nord line is well-known for being budget conscious, and with that, usually, corners are cut in plenty of areas. One area normally sacrificed would be the screen and another may be power regulation.

Contrary to the norm, the Nord N300 from OnePlus is set to come with 33W charging – well beyond what most phones are capable of on the market (via TheVerge). The Nord N300’s charging speed will likely be mere minutes under an hour, though OnePlus isn’t divulging too many details as of yet. As a frame of reference, the Pixel 7 Pro charges up to 23W. That isn’t necessarily speedy, but it’s about average for flagships nowadays. Comparatively, the OnePlus 10T is capable of 125W charging, which can get a phone up to 100% in what feels like no time at all. The previous generation N200 was only capable of 18W charging, so this is a huge step.

With the immense charging speed included, the N300 will also house a MediaTek processor. Externally, a 90 Hz screen will be used on the new Nord budget-conscious device. If the N300 is priced anything like the N200, we’re definitely looking at a mid-tier device, though the initial details provided by OnePlus would say otherwise.

Other than a couple of small features, OnePlus isn’t giving out too much info. The company also hasn’t released any specific dates for the full Nord N300 announcement, though we know the new device will be coming to North America “next month.”

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: