Firebase brings new frameworks to Hosting, allows custom Extensions, and more

At Firebase Summit 2022, Google expanded Firebase Hosting to support many new web frameworks, opened a way to make custom “Extensions,” and much more.

Starting out as a simple, developer-ready database, Google’s Firebase has grown to become an essential toolbox of nearly everything a developer should ever need to get their app up and running in the cloud. Every year, the Firebase Summit serves as a way to connect with the wider community of devs and share the latest news for the service.

Originally, Firebase Hosting was designed to make it easy for developers to get a website up and running, and it’s particularly been optimized for web apps and static sites. Today, Google is making Firebase Hosting more dynamic by working with frameworks like Angular Universal and Next.js.

The same “firebase deploy” command you already use can automatically detect what web framework you’re using, build your app, generate any necessary Cloud Functions, and actually deploy your finished app. You’ll also find new support for other frameworks like Vite, Preact, Lit, and Svelte.

In recent years, Google has been working with partner companies to create handy “Extensions” that combine third-party services with Firebase. Today, it’s launching a new Extensions Marketplace, along with a whole host of new Firebase Extensions to choose from from companies like Vonage and Meilisearch. To further expand that list, there’s also a new “Provider Alpha” program that allows for the development of custom Firebase Extensions.

On the safety and security front, Firebase has announced a suite of improvements to its Authentication service. For starters, multi-factor authentication (or MFA) will help users keep their accounts secure even in the face of compromised passwords.

You can also connect your Firebase app to any OpenID Connect or SAML compatible provider for convenient account access through services like Slack or Discord. This builds on existing support for Google, Apple, and other providers in Firebase Authentication. Authentication can also now be blocked based on the result of a Cloud Function, giving developers more in-depth control over their applications.

Other changes announced today include management upgrades for Cloud Firestore and expansions to Test Lab and Crashlytics. For full details, check out the Firebase blog.

