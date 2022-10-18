Google redesigns Family Link with Material You, web app, and ‘Today only’ limits

Abner Li

- Oct. 18th 2022 4:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
Google Family Link redesign
0 Comments

Announced just over five years ago, Google Family Link is getting a redesign that offers a streamlined experience for parents by bringing controls to the forefront, as well as Material You and a web app.

It starts with a profile carousel at the top that lets you quickly switch between accounts. This appears in “Highlights” and “Controls,” with the first tab immediately providing an overview of app usage. A grid of cards displays stats like recently installed and most used apps, average screen time, and other suggestions/recommendations. Google will introduce “more helpful insights and content” in the future:

We’re also adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help you navigate conversations around online safety at home.

In the Controls tab, you can see all their signed-in/managed devices and establish screen time limits, as well as a Bedtime schedule. You can also manage content restrictions and application data permissions. 

Google Family Link redesign
Google Family Link redesign
Google Family Link redesign

The main new feature is “Today only” to set temporary screen time limits that just override existing settings for a single day without changing anything else. 

We understand there are times when you just want to temporarily change screen time settings in case your child needs a bit more time, like if you’re on a vacation or they simply must finish the last two minutes of their favorite show.

Rounding out the Material You bottom bar is Location with a map of where managed devices (with battery life) are. Like Google Maps Location Sharing in June, you’re getting the ability to get notifications when “your child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school.”

The last part of this new Family Link on mobile sees Google place access to notifications (bell icon) in the top-right corner. This includes the ability to “see requests from your children for app downloads, purchases and access to blocked websites,” with top tabs used to see alerts by account or combined into one view.

Google is also introducing a Family Link web app for both parents (to access controls) and children (to understand their settings and access levels).

This Google Family Link redesign is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the “coming weeks.” 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Material You

Material You
Family Link

Family Link

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com