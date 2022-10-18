Pixel 7 buyers on Visible left waiting on a physical SIM, another downfall of the switch to eSIM

While many – myself included – believe that eSIM is the next step in mobile networking, many companies like Visible don’t seem ready for it quite yet. With orders of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Visible users are finding out that an eSIM for their device isn’t supported by Visible yet, leaving them without service for days.

On October 6, I placed an order for my Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel through the Google store. After several days of waiting, the new Pixel shipped and got on its way. During that process, the package was delayed three times, pushing my delivery date farther away.

When the Pixel 7 Pro finally did arrive, I was taken by surprise by the fact that Visible was barring me from activating the device and downloading my eSIM from the app. The Pixel 7 Pro is eSIM compatible – dual eSIM, in fact – and is ready to take on a virtual network card for your carrier, so long as they support it. It turns out that Visible has yet to ready Pixel 7 IMEIs, making it impossible to get an eSIM for your device.

To get this sorted out, I was left with one option if I wanted service – order a physical SIM card. Initially, I thought this was completely fine; I could use my Pixel 6 on Visible with an eSIM while I waited for my new card to come in. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

When you order a physical SIM card with Visible and you have an eSIM installed on a current device, the company completely shuts off your service, leaving you with no data or mobile connection until your new SIM comes in. Depending on when you order your SIM, it could take several days to get there, leaving you without a very important service. Fortunately, I was able to use an extra Google Fi SIM, though others upgrading to the Pixel 7 on Visible don’t often have that option.

Of course, it seems I’m nowhere near the only one having this issue. One quick trip through Reddit can prove that, with users noting that their Pixel 7 can’t download an eSIM and each has had to order a new SIM in the mail. This isn’t the first time this has happened with a Visible, either. Just three months ago, one user posted that their Pixel 6a wasn’t eSIM compatible, forcing them to order a physical SIM.

This is another example of the sore state of eSIM for Android

The new eSIM standard can come in handy more often than not. Being able to quickly download travel eSIMs can save money and be extremely convenient. On top of that, having an eSIM would also allow you to easily switch between devices without having to find a SIM tool in a drawer somewhere. Of course, that’s hypothetical since some services are clearly not entirely ready for the switch.

We’ve detailed many networks that are eSIM compatible, though a lot of them have their fair share of issues with the technology. It’s hard to excuse that, though, seeing as smaller networks like USMobile are having little issue with switching Pixel 7 users to new phones via eSIM.

We reached out to Visible for comment, but they were not immediately available.

