Visible is ending Party Pay for new customers, adds new Visible+ plan

Visible is changing how it’s doing things just a little bit. The company that has been known for its “one plan fits all” policy is adding an additional package called Visible+, intended for those who need a little something extra. For those who don’t, the cost of the base plan is going down. On top of that, Visible’s famed Party Pay is going away for good.

Visible is owned by Verizon, which means it uses Verizon’s massive reach and strong speeds to deliver great cellular connectivity to customers; what made Visible such an enticing network was the way it delivered plans to its customers.

On top of that, Visible’s only plan included unlimited talk, text, and even data – 5G for some. For all of that, you were looking at $40/month, which is a killer deal for reliable coverage; that doesn’t even include the discounts you could get if you had friends or family join your party.

Now, Visible feels it’s ready for a slight change. Today, the company announced that it’s adding a brand new plan to the mix called “Visible+.” The new plan has a couple of added benefits, including 5G Ultrawide Band, 50Gb of Visible’s “Premium Network Experience,” and unlimited talk, text, and data to Canada and Mexico.

The new Visible+ plan starts at $45/month, which is still a good deal in the grand scheme of things. The lower tier – which starts at $30/month – gets you unlimited talk and text with unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data. Though after some time, you’ll likely see a throttle in data speeds since you’re not getting the Premium Network Experience from the carrier.

Party Pay is now gone for new customers

What made Visible an absolutely killer deal in mobile networks was the friends and family system it used, called Party Pay. Party Pay allowed you to get anybody – literally anyone – to join your Party.

Once they join and have an active Visible plan going, you would receive $5 off your monthly bill. You could add an unlimited number of members, but the first three would net everyone a $5 discount, making the plan only $25/month. That’s $25 for unlimited talk, text, and 5G data – an unheard-of deal in mobile carriers.

With the new addition of Visible+, the company is lowering the cost of the base plan but wiping Party Pay from existence for new customers. Customers who are in a Party currently will still see their monthly discount for the foreseeable future, while new customers will not have the option to join or create a Party, leaving them stuck with a flat fee of $30/month on the base Visible plan.

Visible plans on ending Party Pay joining/switching for existing customers on October 18. After that date, your current rate will be locked in and the Party Pay tab will disappear from the app. Existing Visible subscribers should be sure to join a party with at least three other members to lock in the $25/month rate before October 18.

After that deadline, your only options will be to switch to one of the new Visible or Visible+ plans. As of today, the feature is no longer available to new customers waiting to join a Party.

