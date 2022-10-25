Google TV showcases the horror-filled watchlist of Hamilton and Glass Onion’s Leslie Odom Jr.

The latest installment of “Watch with Me” on Google TV has arrived, this time with the watchlist of Leslie Odom Jr.

Perhaps best known for his role as Aaron Burr in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. is also starring in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. The actor has also starred in films such as One Night in Miami and Harriet and also plays the role of Owen in the Apple TV+ animated musical series Central Park.

Over the next few days, Google TV devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV as well as TVs from TCL, Hisense, and Sony will showcase the actor’s watchlist. Included on that list is a variety of horror and thriller movies that Odom says “brought me such joy,” even as a kid. The actor is slated to appear in an upcoming sequel to The Exorcist.

Leslie Odom Jr.’s full watchlist on Google TV is available now and includes the films and movies listed below.

Do The Right Thing

The Silence of the Lambs

The Exorcist

Watchmen

Cujo

Lady and the Tramp

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

Many Saints of Newark

Zola

West Wing

Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Godfather

Minority Report

White Men Can’t Jump

Something’s Gotta Give

Cape Fear

Walking Dead

Blindspotting

Broadcast News

The Wiz

Goodfellas

Martin

The Toy

Boomerang

Glengarry Glen Ross

Saturday Night Live

Reality Bites

Roots

Lean on Me

Nomadland

Family Guy

Everybody Loves Raymond

What We Do in The Shadows

The Lion in Winter

Tiger King

Malcolm X

Game of Thrones

Get Out

I May Destroy You

Abbott Elementary

Parasite

28 Days Later

Google TV’s “Watch with Me” series has previously included watchlists from Chris Paul, Kerry Washington, Hasan Minhaj, Chloé Zhao, and others.

