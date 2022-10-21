Review: Peak Design’s Pixel 7 case brings the magic of MagSafe and should be easier to buy

My favorite case for the Pixel 6 last year was Peak Design’s stellar Everyday Case with MagSafe support and some killer accessories. Thankfully, Peak Design is back with a case for the Pixel 7 series. It’s just as good as the last one but should be a whole lot easier to buy.

Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 7

What it gets right

The Peak Design Everyday Case is a pretty simple design for every phone it supports and remains that way for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The case is relatively slim and has a tough nylon canvas fabric on the back. It feels wonderful in the hand, with a pleasant texture that feels way better than a typical plastic case, like Google’s incredibly boring official cases. The black and grey look is not particularly eye catching, but it fits in nicely in just about every scenario. It’s a look that never feels out of place.

The buttons are tactile despite being covered, and the cutouts are comfortable. The USB-C cutout is still on the slimmer side, but I didn’t notice as many run-ins with cables not fully seating as I did with the same case on Pixel 6 Pro – as usual, though, your results may vary with this particular aspect. The main change this year seems to a slight tweak to the placement of the cutout, with a bit more headroom this time.

What I wish it had

Peak Design’s case has a lot going for it, but I wish it adjusted some minor points. More than anything else, I’d love to see some of the options on other Peak Design phone cases on Pixel. That includes the wonderful green shade offered on iPhones (which would match wonderfully with the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro), as well as the “loop” case design.

But really, it’s hard to complain. Peak offers a great case at a reasonable price, and it goes beyond that.

MagSafe support and Peak’s accessories

Just like with Peak’s cases for the Pixel 6 series, support for MagSafe accessories and the company’s broader lineup is the real point of attraction.

Peak Design uses a custom magnet array in its cases that just so happens to work perfectly with most MagSafe accessories. Chargers, wallets, and more all seem to work perfectly fine, and the strength of the magnet is stellar.

Of course, this works best with Peak Design’s own accessories. Last year we spent some time with the mobile wallet, tripod, and the “Mobile Creator Kit.” Over the past year, Peak’s wallet has been my wallet every day, even without a MagSafe-compatible case/phone to go with it. It’s just a wonderful wallet, and it’s so nice to be back on a Peak Design case with my Pixel 7 Pro to pair the wallet with it. The tripod has also proved handy over the past several months, being a mainstay in my backpack as a handy way to catch a unique shot.

Other accessories in Peak’s lineup make use of the specialized slot on the back. That slot is small, but noticeable when you’re holding the case without any attachments. That said, I never felt like it was annoying in the least. My only slight gripe is that it picks up dust rather quickly and is not easy to clean out.

You’ll probably be able to actually buy the Peak Design case for Pixel 7

Last year, Peak Design was in a hard spot with its Pixel 6 cases. The company was facing a lack of stock and huge delays on cases, as we reported.

Here’s the good news. Things should be much better this time around.

For one, last year’s hiccups came in part from factory screw-ups around the fabric, and Peak stocked up on additional fabric to ensure it wouldn’t happen again. Beyond that, we contacted Peak Design this week, and the company had this to say in response to how it hopes to better keep its Pixel 7 case in stock this time around.

The demand for our Mobile ecosystem from the Pixel community caught us by surprise (in the best of ways) and because of that we’ve put a ton of effort into beefing up our global product supply. In short, our Mobile inventory—both for cases and for mounts/accessories—is in a great place, and we expect no major stock outages for the remainder of the holiday season. For Pixel cases specifically, we’ve solved the issues that plagued us for the Pixel 6 launch. Namely, we ironed out a fabric supply chain hiccup, and we tripled our inventory forecasting. We couldn’t be more stoked for the support and enthusiasm we’ve gotten from the Pixel world, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to support ’em! Adam Saraceno CMO – Peak Design

You can pick up Peak Design’s Pixel 7 case from the company’s website. At the time of publishing, the company has no delays on shipping, only for pickup from its store in San Francisco.

