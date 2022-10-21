Will you cancel YouTube Premium after the recent family plan price hike? [Poll]

YouTube quietly confirmed that there is set to be a substantial price hike to the paid-for family plan Premium tier. This has us wondering if you’ll continue paying after this price increase.

The price hike was announced in an email to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, Argentina, Turkey, and Japan. For those in the United States, the monthly cost of YouTube Premium will jump from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month for those using the family plan.

For those unaware, this plan allows up to six accounts to use the same subscription with YouTube and YouTube Music bundled in. For most regions, the price hike means that YouTube Premium’s family plan is being increased in price by over 25%. It gets even worse for iPhone users who pay for the plan through the Apple App Store billing system as the price is jumping up to a whopping $29.99/month.

The price changes will come into force from November 21, 2022. This means you still have time to decide if you think that the family plan is still worth it for access to all of the YouTube Premium features. What’s shocking is that Google has not explained why this price change is coming. Since 2018, the pricing has been locked at $17.99 in the United States. New subscribers are set to be stung with the updated pricing from today.

To make matters worse, this YouTube Premium family plan price hike comes mere days after pushback seemingly caused YouTube to end an “experiment” that saw some users prompted to join the paid-for tier to access 4K video streaming.

One notable benefit is that the individual plan is set to stick to the $11.99 pricing. This still gives you access to ad-free YouTube, offline and background playback, YouTube Music access, plus more benefits. We want to know what you think – let us know down using the survey/poll below:

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: