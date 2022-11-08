Android 13 with November security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now [U]

Google is rolling out the first update to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro today with the Android 13 November security patch, while the supported devices list now starts with the Pixel 4a.
Original 11/7: There are 19 security issues resolved in the Android 13 November patch dated 2022-11-01 and 26 for 2022-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.
In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro featuring their own global and Verizon build.
Update 11/8: Google has released a new build for Swedish carrier Telia following Pixel 7 and 7 Pro availability in that region.
As expected, there is no Pixel 4 or 4 XL update this month.
- Pixel 7 Pro: Android 13 — TD1A.221105.001, TD1A.221105.003 (Verizon), TD1A.221105.001.A1 (Telia) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 7: Android 13 — TD1A.221105.001, TD1A.221105.003 (Verizon), TD1A.221105.001.A1 (Telia) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 6a: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: Android 13 — TP1A.221105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
