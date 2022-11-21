More and more people are using ‘Samsung’ as their password

It’s incredibly common for some people to use insecure passwords, but some choices are worse than others. As it turns out, there’s a growing number of people using “samsung” as their password. If that includes you, please stop.

As first pointed out by Naver, a study conducted by Nordpass (a password manager service) found that the most-used password on the planet is still “password,” but the word “samsung” is becoming an increasingly common choice as well.

In the survey of 30 countries (notably not including Samsung’s home country of South Korea), “Samsung” was used as a password often enough to rank number 78 on the list of most-used passwords in 2022. That’s an increase from 2020, when it was found to be number 198 on the same list.

Also found in the study was the password “googledummy,” which comes as number 145 on the list, but is actually one of the hardest to crack on the entire list with an estimate of 23 minutes. “google” also appears in spot 165 on the 2021 list, but wasn’t present on the 2022 list.

It can’t be overstated how bad of a practice this is for online security. Countless studies show the ineffectiveness of super-short passwords. Security.org says that “Samsung” as a password could be cracked “instantly,” with Bitwarden saying it would take less than a second to crack it.

“Samsung” is not exactly the worst password you could pick, but it’s still pretty bad.

Password managers are certainly the route to go to ensure you can diversify and strengthen your passwords. 1Password is this author’s preferred option, but you probably already have a password manager on your phone. Google offers one, and Samsung even pre-loads one on Galaxy smartphones.

