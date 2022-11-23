Some Stadia players are getting refunds for Pro subscriptions, but it’s just an error

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 23rd 2022 7:27 am PT

stadia controller
0 Comments

As Google Stadia refunds continue to roll out, some players are seeing refunds for their Stadia Pro subscription. While that’s great for them, it is actually just an error.

Google started issuing refunds for Stadia purchases on November 9, with clear notes about what would and what wouldn’t be refunded. Game purchases, expansions, and hardware would be refunded between that date and January, but Stadia Pro subscriptions weren’t eligible for refund. That makes sense, of course, given the subscription did fulfill its job, while games and hardware were expected to last more than the three years Stadia ended up in operation.

For many, refunds for Stadia games have been rolling out more widely over the past few days. In a poll of our own readers just yesterday, many are seeing refunds arrive with hundreds of dollars being sent back in some cases.

A thread on Reddit this week, though, showed Google refunding the cost of the monthly Stadia Pro subscription for some users, which was surprising given Google was so clear about the subscription not being eligible for a refund. Those refunded appeared to primarily be in the UK, with at least a handful of reports of the money being sent back. In those cases, it was only a portion of the months subscribed to Pro being refunded, though.

Credit u/doublemp

While some have speculated this might be due to a regional requirement or something like that, we’re told that this is simply an error on Google’s part.

Players who get these additional refunds won’t be asked to return the money, but it shouldn’t be treated as any sort of precedent. Just because a few people are seeing partial refunds for their Stadia Pro subscription doesn’t mean everyone will.

Google Stadia is set to shut down on January 18, 2023, with players still able to play all of their games through that date.

More on Stadia:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!