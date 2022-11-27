Google Store Black Friday 2022: Pixel 7 and Fitbit deals end Monday

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2022 discounts next week, and the highlight is $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro.

Update:

The US Google Store’s Black Friday deals are now live and will be available until November 28 (or 30 for smart home). Meanwhile, the holiday return policy is also live:

All purchases made November 17, 2022, through December 24, 2022, can start a return through January 15, 2023.

Almost everything in the store is discounted. The newer Nest Wifi Pro and wired Doorbell are the main exceptions:

Pixel 7 Black Friday
  • $65 off Nest Hub Max: $164
  • $50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99
  • $50 off Nest Audio: $49.99
  • $29 off Nest Mini: $19.99
  • $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $39.99
  • $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99
  • $40 off Nest Thermostat: $89.99
  • $60 off Nest Learning Thermostat: $179

Original 11/7: Google today is previewing the sale that will start on Thursday, November 17. For Black Friday, the Pixel 7 Pro gets discounted to $749 just over a month after the flagship went on sale. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is $100 off to $499, while a “qualifying trade-in” could knock it down to free.

Last year, only the Pixel 5a got officially discounted on the Google Store. Speaking of mid-range phones, the Pixel 6a’s $150 discount to $299 is back next week. You can also find that price (Chalk, “Sold by Amazon.com”) today.

The Pixel Buds A-Series, including the new dark color, are available for $64 after a $35 discount.

Expect more deals to go live next week, which is a full week before Black Friday. The UK, French, German, Australian, and Japanese Google Stores will be hosting similar deals, though sales vary by country.

More on Pixel 7:

