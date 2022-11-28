Here’s every way you can find your Pixel when you misplace it

There are few things more annoying than losing your phone moments after holding it in your hand. Fortunately, Google’s Pixel phone series allows for several different finding methods, like finding your phone using your watch, Nest speakers, and more.

One of the many benefits of Google’s Pixel lineup running stock Android is the (mostly) seamless connectivity with Google’s ecosystem. Becuase of that, you can use other devices to easily track and find your phone when you lose it under the couch cushions.

This guide will focus on finding your Pixel locally. We have another guide specifically tuned to finding your Pixel if you end up losing it outside of your home and need to track it down when it’s farther away.

There are a couple of different ways you can go about finding your phone and they all follow the same rules. Using another device, you can have your Pixel play a tone. With that, you’ll be able to find your phone much easier than digging around for it in all the wrong spots.

Finding your Pixel using your Pixel Watch

Perhaps the easiest way to avoid misplacing your Google Pixel is by having a Pixel Watch on hand and using it to find your phone. Like most smartwatches, the Pixel Watch has the ability to ring your phone. With that, your device will start playing a chime until you pick it up, tap it, or hit the power button. You can easily cancel the ring via your watch if you choose.

On your Pixel Watch, swipe down from the watch face. Tap the find my device icon. Note: It looks like a phone with audio coming out of it.

That’s all. Once you tap that icon, you’ll (hopefully) start to hear your device playing a tone, wherever it may be.

Finding your Pixel using your Nest Speaker or Hub

If you happen to have a Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, or even a Nest Mini, you can use it to find your Google Pixel phone with ease. This ring is very similar to what your Pixel Watch can do, so if you don’t have that on hand, this option works just as well.

One important thing to set up prior to doing this is Google’s voice match on your Nest speaker. In order for it to ring your phone, it needs to know who’s asking. If you haven’t set this up already, it’ll ask you to do it when you request it to ring your device.

Get near your Nest speaker and say “Hey, Google. Find my phone.”

If it asks to complete voice match, go along with the steps and complete that process. If you’ve done so already, you should hear your device ringing shortly. If you have Google’s Nest speakers throughout your home, this is a fantastic way to find your device. Personally, this method has come in handy more times than I could possibly count.

Using the Find My Phone app and Google Search

Another easy way to find your device when it’s nearby is to use the Find My Device app. Generally utilized when you’ve lost your phone miles away, the Find My Device app is fully capable of ringing your device when you need it to.

Open the Find My Device app on another device and log into your Google Account. Find your device and tap it. Hit Play Sound.

Alternatively, if you use Google Search and type in “Find my phone,” you’ll be redirected to your Google Account settings, which houses a page dedicated to finding your phone outside of the Find My Device app. Using that, you can ring your device locate it faster.

Both of these methods are more than handy to remember how to use. You never know when you’ll leave your phone somewhere in your home. Rather than spending countless minutes searching, just ask Google Assistant with Nest speakers or tap one little button on your watch.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: