You can upgrade from Pixel 6 to Pixel 7 for just $20 right now

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are already some of the best values in a flagship smartphone today, but their Black Friday prices just make that even better. Plus, thanks to a trade-in deal, you can upgrade from a Pixel 6 to a Pixel 7 for just $20, or even less.

The Google Store first boosted trade-in values towards the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in late October, shuffling those values around just ahead of Black Friday. There have been some solid deals, but it’s the combination of the Black Friday discount and these boosted trade-in values that unlocks the real steal.

If you upgrade from a Google Pixel 6 to a Google Pixel 7 through the Google Store right now, you can make that jump for just $20. That’s assuming you move from the 128GB model of the Pixel 6 up to the 128GB model of the Pixel 7. Moving from a 256GB variant of last year’s phone to this year’s base model actually makes the upgrade free, but moving between 256GB models will cost around $100 when all is said and done.

Is it worth the cost? Well, let’s break down what you get.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 share roughly the same design, screen size, and cameras. The Pixel 7 has a slightly improved build, a better front-facing camera, and more importantly, Google Tensor G2. That chip might be the biggest upgrade, as it benefits from a much-improved modem, better performance, improved power efficiency, and better heat management. The only big downgrade is the battery size, which drops by around 300 mAh, but we haven’t found a big disparity in day-to-day endurance.

Here’s how the upgrade costs look when moving from Pixel 6 to Pixel 7.

Trade-in value Cost to upgrade 128GB Pixel 6 to 128GB Pixel 7 $479 $20 128GB Pixel 6 to 256GB Pixel 7 $479 $120 256GB Pixel 6 to 128GB Pixel 7 $499 $0 256GB Pixel 6 to 256GB Pixel 7 $499 $100

Unfortunately, the value here isn’t quite as good on Google’s Pro-tier phone. Making an upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 7 Pro will cost at least $149, which obviously complicates the question of whether or not it’s actually worthwhile.

Here’s how the same upgrade looks when considering the Pro models.

Trade-in value Cost to upgrade 128GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128GB Pixel 7 Pro $550 $199 256GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $184 512GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $149 128GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256GB Pixel 7 Pro $550 $349 256GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $274 512GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $249 128GB Pixel 6 Pro to 512GB Pixel 7 Pro $550 $399 256GB Pixel 6 Pro to 512GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $374 512GB Pixel 6 Pro to 512GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $349

These prices will only apply until November 28, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to make the jump! Google has the same prices in place at other retailers, such as Best Buy and Amazon, but you’ll only get these elevated trade-in values at the Google Store.

