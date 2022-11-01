Google Play Store opens voting for 2022’s best new Android app and game

As 2022 starts winding down, Google has now opened Users’ Choice voting on the Play Store for the best new Android app and game.

It starts with Users’ Choice App — “Which of this year’s new and trending apps do you love the most?” — and there are nine nominees. Health and wellness are a clear theme, while BeReal winning it would not be surprising whatsoever.

There are also nine titles for Users’ Choice Game (“Which of this year’s new games do you love the most?”):

There are again no movie or book categories, while you can find past winners here: 2021, 2020, 2019. Play Store voting with your signed-in Google Account ends in two weeks with the winners announced on November 30, 2022.

