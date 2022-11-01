Google Play Store opens voting for 2022’s best new Android app and game

Abner Li

- Nov. 1st 2022 1:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
google play store
1 Comment

As 2022 starts winding down, Google has now opened Users’ Choice voting on the Play Store for the  best new Android app and game.

It starts with Users’ Choice App — “Which of this year’s new and trending apps do you love the most?” — and there are nine nominees. Health and wellness are a clear theme, while BeReal winning it would not be surprising whatsoever.

Google Play voting 2022
Google Play voting 2022

There are also nine titles for Users’ Choice Game (“Which of this year’s new games do you love the most?”):

There are again no movie or book categories, while you can find past winners here: 2021, 2020, 2019. Play Store voting with your signed-in Google Account ends in two weeks with the winners announced on November 30, 2022.

More on Google Play:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google Play Store

Google Play Store

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com