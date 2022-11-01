Google Play Store opens voting for 2022’s best new Android app and game

As 2022 starts winding down, Google has now opened Users’ Choice voting on the Play Store for the best new Android app and game.
It starts with Users’ Choice App — “Which of this year’s new and trending apps do you love the most?” — and there are nine nominees. Health and wellness are a clear theme, while BeReal winning it would not be surprising whatsoever.
- Ukulele by Yousician
- PicCollage: Grid & Story Maker
- Daily Diary: Journal with Lock
- noteit widget – get it now
- BeReal. Your friends for real.
- Dream by WOMBO – AI Art Tool
- DanceFitme: Fun Weight Loss
- Sleep Tracker – Sleep Recorder
- Breathwrk: Breathing Exercises
There are also nine titles for Users’ Choice Game (“Which of this year’s new games do you love the most?”):
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Tower of Fantasy
- Kingdom Maker
- Diablo Immortal
- Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds
- MY HERO ULTRA IMPACT
- Rocket League Sideswipe
- Dislyte
- Gun & Dungeons
There are again no movie or book categories, while you can find past winners here: 2021, 2020, 2019. Play Store voting with your signed-in Google Account ends in two weeks with the winners announced on November 30, 2022.
More on Google Play:
- Google Play Store not showing ‘Recently updated’ Android apps again [U]
- Yes, the Google Play Store’s Update button got bigger
- Full Google Play tablet and foldable design with rich homepages coming in 2023
- Google Play Console gets first update in 3 years to support Pixel 7
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel